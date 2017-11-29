7 Times Mary J. Blige Reminded Us That She’s The Queen Of Hip Hop Soul

Global Grind

For almost 30 years, Mary J. Blige has been the reigning queen of hip hop and soulful music.

Despite all the trials and tribulations the Yonkers native has faced over the years, she still managed to bare her entire with every album, performance and video. Today marks 23 years since MJB dropped one her most critically acclaimed album and one of the best albums of the 90’s, My Life.

Mary J. Blige "My Life" album turns 23 today. It went on to be certified 3x PLATINUM in the (US) & selling 7 million copies worlwide. #23YearsOfMyLife. 💙 pic.twitter.com/nzfgtlWRaX — brann. (@babybrann) November 29, 2017

In honor of MJB’s soulful legacy, check out these epic performances by that proves she’ll forever be the queen of hip hop and soul.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: