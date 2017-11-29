Music
Home > Music

Whatever You Thought T-Pain Said In “Buy U A Drank” Is Probably Wrong

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

Bet red carpet

Source: Globalgrind.


T-Pain‘s chart-topping hit, “Buy U A Drank” has been deemed a masterpiece since it first hit radio waves 10 years ago. While it kept the clubs bumping and the bartenders paid, it turns out that the general public may have misunderstood the classic lyrics.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

But wait, it gets deeper. Flip through to have your mind blown.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Whatever You Thought T-Pain Said In “Buy U A Drank” Is Probably Wrong

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 12 hours ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 13 hours ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 13 hours ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 14 hours ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 15 hours ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 19 hours ago
11.29.17
Issa End Of The Year: Folks Took To…
 20 hours ago
11.29.17
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 2 days ago
11.28.17
John Mayer Says He “Forgot He Was Famous”…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Watch Chanel West Coast Throw A Full-On Tantrum…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
LOL: This Fan Felt The Wrath Of Katy…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, And More Dominate Grammy Nominations
 2 days ago
11.28.17
This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
photos