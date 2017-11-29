Issa End Of The Year: Folks Took To Twitter To Reveal The (Hilarious) Things They Finally Did In 2017

Global Grind

2017 is quickly coming to an end and a few brave brothers and sisters took to Twitter to reveal the hilarious, random or wildest things they’ve done this year with the hashtag #2017WasTheYearThatIFinally.

Some of the revelations were pretty profound:

While others were pretty damn funny:

#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally Stopped looking for Waldo. I have to take care of myself. I can't be concerned about him — Dan (@Dan081275) November 29, 2017

How was your 2k17? Keep clicking for more fascinating revelations.

