LOL: This Fan Felt The Wrath Of Katy Perry’s Beach Ball At A Concert

Duck for cover.

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


One concert goer was hit with the unexpected at a Katy Perry concert in Salt Lake City.

During the show, random beach balls (that looked like eyeballs) were bouncing around the crowd and eventually one landed on stage. Katy took a swing at the ball with her leg and it hit one video recorder square in the face. Check out the hilarious clip below.


 

Anytime something’s being bounced around at a concert, it might be a good time to put away all devices.

