LOL: This Fan Felt The Wrath Of Katy Perry’s Beach Ball At A Concert

Global Grind

One concert goer was hit with the unexpected at aconcert in Salt Lake City.

During the show, random beach balls (that looked like eyeballs) were bouncing around the crowd and eventually one landed on stage. Katy took a swing at the ball with her leg and it hit one video recorder square in the face. Check out the hilarious clip below.





Anytime something’s being bounced around at a concert, it might be a good time to put away all devices.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: