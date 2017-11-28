4 reads Leave a comment
And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!
47 photos Launch gallery
And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!
1. Grammy Awards Best New Artist1 of 47
2. Jay Z “4:44”2 of 47
3. Kendrick Lamar “DAMN”3 of 47
4. Migos “Culture”4 of 47
5. Rapsody “Lalia’s Wisdom”5 of 47
6. Tyler, the Creator “Flower Boy”6 of 47
7. Best Rap Song7 of 47
8. Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”8 of 47
9. Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me”9 of 47
10. Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”10 of 47
11. Rapsody “Sassy”11 of 47
12. Jay Z “”The Story of O.J.”12 of 47
13. Grammy Rap/Sung Performance13 of 47
14. 6lack “Prblms”14 of 47
15. Goldlink Featuring Shy Glizzy & Brent Fiyaz “Crew”15 of 47
16. Jay Z Featuring Beayonce “”Family Feud”16 of 47
17. Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna “Loyalty.”17 of 47
18. SZA Featuring “Love Galore”18 of 47
19. Best Rap Performance19 of 47
20. Big Sean “Bounce Back”20 of 47
21. Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”21 of 47
22. Jay Z “4:44”22 of 47
23. Kendrick Lamar “Humble”23 of 47
24. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”24 of 47
25. Best R&B Album25 of 47
26. Daniel Caesar “Freudian”26 of 47
27. Ledisi27 of 47
28. Bruno Mars “24K Magic”28 of 47
29. PJ Morton “Gumbo”29 of 47
30. Musiq Soulchild “Feel the Real’30 of 47
31. Urban contemporary album31 of 47
32. 6lack “Free 6lack”32 of 47
33. Childish Gambino “Awaken, My Love!”33 of 47
34. Khalid “American Teen”34 of 47
35. SZA “Ctrl”35 of 47
36. 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience – Day 136 of 47
37. Buno Mars “That’s What I Like”37 of 47
38. SZA “Supermodel”38 of 47
39. Childish Gambino “Redbone”39 of 47
40. Khalid “Location”40 of 47
41. PJ Morton “First Began”41 of 47
42. Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis “Get You”42 of 47
43. Kehlani “Distraction”43 of 47
44. Ledisi “High”44 of 47
45. Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like45 of 47
46. SZA “The Weekend”46 of 47
47. Traditional R&B performance47 of 47
comments – Add Yours