Sesame Street’s Parody Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is All You Need To See Today

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' FYC Event - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Drake have confessed their love for Netflix’s Stranger Things — and now Sesame Street is taking a swing at spoofing the popular thriller.

 

 

Check out the famous muppets’ 6-minute, adorable parody of Stranger Things called “Sharing Things.”

 

 

photos