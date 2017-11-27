Entertainment News
Lin-Manuel Miranda And Weird Al Were On The Set Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Some Big News

Who better to deliver good news than Larry David?

This past summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda posted a photo of him along with Weird Al Yankovic, who were both informed at the same time that they were going to be receiving their very own stars on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame.  Back in June, people delighted in the shocked faces captured and then posted by Lin as both stars found out the good news–the tweet says that they were both simply at lunch together when they were presented with the information.

Now, 5 months later, some new information about this occurrence has surfaced, and it makes these two getting their Walk Of Fame news even more epic than it was before. It seems that the person who delivered the news to Weird Al and Lin-Manuel was Larry David.

That’s right, the two were on the set of Curb Your Enthusiasm when they found out from Larry David that they were both about to get their stars–that’s not something that happens everyday. Now that the Curb episode they appeared on finally aired, it was okay for them to announce that was where they were presented with the news.

Who better to deliver some life-changing news than Larry David? If only him delivering the news was caught on video….

