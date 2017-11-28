Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is Back For A New MTV Spin-Off

Global Grind

THEY'RE BAAAACK! 🙌🏼 The #JerseyShore gang is getting back together and heading out on a family vacation coming to @MTV in 2018! pic.twitter.com/0hsSlwoIwD — MTV Shows (@MTVShows) November 28, 2017

Get ready for tons of GTL (gym, tanning, laundry) on your TV screen—the guidos and guidettes of the Jersey Shore cast are back for a spin-off.

On Monday, Nov. 27, MTV announced that Deena Nicole Cortese, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Snooki, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will reunite for a new series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, due in 2018.

In a promo for the show, Snooki can be heard yelling “We’re back bitches…can’t fucking wait!” — and neither can her fans.

Me when I saw the jersey shore announcement pic.twitter.com/JXKLpRFG8o — j e c c a ❂ (@yo_jecca95) November 28, 2017

Me: why on earth would they bring #JerseyShore back?!?!

Me when it airs next year: pic.twitter.com/2IEoQ7GZ0d — Brian (@BriNott) November 28, 2017

