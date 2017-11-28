Entertainment News
Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is Back For A New MTV Spin-Off

DTF?

Get ready for tons of GTL (gym, tanning, laundry) on your TV screen—the guidos and guidettes of the Jersey Shore cast are back for a spin-off.

On Monday, Nov. 27, MTV announced that Deena Nicole Cortese, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Snooki, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will reunite for a new series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, due in 2018.

In a promo for the show, Snooki can be heard yelling “We’re back bitches…can’t fucking wait!” — and neither can her fans.

Stay tuned.

photos