Can You Spot Janet Jackson In This Elementary School Class Photo?

Global Grind

Over the weekend, Janet Jackson issued a challenge to fans to see if they could spot her in an old elementary school class photo circa 1975.

Check out the pic and let us know if you can identify the young JDJ.

It’s safe to say that wasn’t so hard. Click through to see if you can spot some other random Twitter users in their school photos.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: