#MODELMONDAY: Herieth Paul Puts Tanzania On The Map For All The Right Reasons

97.9 The Beat Staff
Herieth Paul carries all the coveted features of a runway beauty; her tall, slender figure, high cheekbones and flawless skin are just a few of her assets that grabs the attention of fashion’s biggest names. However, when you go past her stunning looks, the Tanzania beauty has a lot more to offer.

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Agencies:

Women Management

Elite Model Management

Claim to Fame: After moving to Canada at the age of 14 due to her mother’s job as a diplomat, Herieth was spotted and signed by a local agency in 2010. Not too long afterward, she signed with Women Management and started snagging the covers of Teen Vogue and Canadian Elle.

Instagram: @heriethpaul

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Source: Courtesy of WENN / WENN

Tom Ford, Armani, Diane von Furstenberg and most recently Victoria’s Secret, are just some of the high profile names that have been captivated by Herieith. She definitely leaves her mark on the runway, but behind the scenes she keeps her beauty shining in a different light. Being raised by a mother who was a diplomat has helped shaped Herieth’s view on life when it comes to helping others. During her upbringing in Tanzania, her family ran an orphanage for underprivileged children. She would often help her mother with the orphanage and continues to do so to this day. Herieth plans on building schools and helping children who are less fortunate better themselves to live a quality-filled life. “I want to make sure everyone gets the education they deserve,she told Teen Vogue back in 2016.

Herieth continues to make a difference on and off the runway. Let’s cheer her on with her current and future endeavors!

Herieth Paul

