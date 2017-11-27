Hard Times We Living: Shooting At Parks Mall In Arlington [VIDEO]

A man with a fake gun who was committing a crime at the Parks Mall in Arlington was shot by an officer on Sunday. No one else was injured.

Surveillance Photos Show Moments Before Mall Shooting https://t.co/vzEf3VOUWQ via @nbcdfw — Katy Blakey (@KatyBlakeyNBC5) November 27, 2017

#active #shooter Suspect Shot After Pointing Replica Gun at Texas Officer Inside Mall https://t.co/RE8zyvamMA Despite initial reports on social media, the incident was not an active shooter situation, police said. But Cook indicated that the situation could have … — LIVEEDGES (@LiveEdges) November 27, 2017

Suspect shot by police at Arlington mall in critical condition https://t.co/I0X99FhVnX pic.twitter.com/QxY7xJaH1y — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) November 27, 2017

