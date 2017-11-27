News & Gossip
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery Against Her Husband

On Thanksgiving, the former "Glee" actress allegedly started a physical altercation with the father of her child Ryan Dorsey.

Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Apparently, not everyone had a calm and enjoyable Thanksgiving. Case in point: Naya Rivera.

The former Glee actress was arrested on Saturday in West Virginia and later charged with domestic battery.

According to PEOPLE, her husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, told the authorities that Rivera struck him in the head and face while they were taking a walk with their 2-year-old son Josey. Along with Dorsey’s minor injuries, he also showed authorities a video taken during the alleged incident.

In a different video, posted below, one can see the 30-year-old in handcuffs on her way to being arraigned. She was later released on $1000 bond and was picked up by her father-in-law, PEOPLE noted.

This isn’t the first time the couple has had some type of drama.

Last November, Rivera announced that she filed for divorce telling PEOPLE: “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

However, the duo reconciled last month.

CBS News reported that if Rivera’s convicted of these current charges,  she faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Of course Rivera’s ex-fiancé Big Sean took to Twitter to share his reaction of the news, which included the viral “I told y’all n***s” video taken of Lil Boosie’s daughter.

So petty.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

