LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This Guy As Your Thanksgiving Date

Thanksgiving

Is your family slightly on the racist side and you want to spice things up at the dinner table this Thanksgiving? This guy has the perfect solution. Wesly Peterson is offering escort services with a Black Lives Matter twist.

Check out his Facebook post and book him for yourself!

 

I wonder if he’s free on Christmas.

Continue reading LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This Guy As Your Thanksgiving Date

