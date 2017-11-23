LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This Guy As Your Thanksgiving Date

Global Grind

Is your family slightly on the racist side and you want to spice things up at the dinner table this Thanksgiving? This guy has the perfect solution. Wesly Peterson is offering escort services with a Black Lives Matter twist.

Check out his Facebook post and book him for yourself!

I'm hollering. I hope someone takes him up on his offer. pic.twitter.com/0KhSy3a12i — gobble in (@ironshackle) November 23, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I wonder if he’s free on Christmas.

