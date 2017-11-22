Entertainment News
Serena Williams, Michael K. Williams And More Star In Inspirational Beats By Dre Ad

A strong message for the holidays.

With so much going on in the world right now, sometimes you just need to cut out the noise and focus on you.

A new clip from Beats by Dre makes this very clear. With the help of Michael K. Williams, Serena Williams, Neymar Jr., and more, the video brings the holiday feels as a way to promote the new Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones. Check out Above the Noise below.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

