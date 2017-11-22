Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How Different Generations Get Hype

Times have changed.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

Freaky Tiki Halloween Party 2017 [PHOTOS]

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio Now Indy

This has definitely been a week of old school vs. new school arguments. Whether it’s Pete Rock telling the new generation their music has no substance or 21 Savage calling the old generation hypocrites, there’s definitely always tension between generations.

One actress, Dia Michelle, decided to make fun of the beef with this hilarious clip showing how different generations get hype. Check it out below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How Different Generations Get Hype

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 10 hours ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 11 hours ago
11.22.17
Keke Palmer Busts Out Some Dance Moves For…
 11 hours ago
11.22.17
INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving
 14 hours ago
11.22.17
Serena Williams, Michael K. Williams And More Star…
 14 hours ago
11.22.17
Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
This Is How Many Licks It Takes To…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Yikes! Watch These NYC Subway Riders Try To…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce Their New…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Kendrick Lamar Says His Dream Collaboration Would Be…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Fast Food Workers Are Quickly Debunking Rumors That…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Have Fast Food Restaurants Been Scamming Us For…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Morning Grooves: This Paris Squad Might Get You…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [Photos]
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
photos