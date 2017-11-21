Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s In Good Spirits’

Photo by

Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s In Good Spirits’

Kaepernick is just one of many celebrities who are standing beside the embattled Philly rapper.

Danielle Jennings
Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick is the latest celebrity to reach out to embattled Philly rapper Meek Mill and advocate for his release from jail. As you recall, Mill received what some feel is a very harsh jail sentence from prior charges and is currently facing a significant amount of time behind bars.

Meek Mill Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Colin Kaepernick continues to use his platform to fight for the rights and injustices of others and his latest brave measure is calling rapper Meek Mill while he remains in jail to offer support and speak to him one on one. As BET reports, Kaepernick’s recent visit was a positive one and Mill appeared to be “in good spirits” despite his legal troubles.

Via BET:

Colin Kaepernick has made it clear that he’s dedicated to advocating against injustice. After raising awareness about police brutality through kneeling during last year’s NFL season and funding his Know Your Rights foundation, Kaepernick is now standing beside rapper Meek Mill in his fight with extensive probation and harsh sentencing practices.

Kaepernick joins the ranks of celebrities using their platforms to speak out against Meek Mill’s two-to-four-year prison sentence. Jay-Z used a recent stop on his 4:44 tour and an op-ed piece in the New York Times in support of the rapper and what many perceive to be an unfair and extremely excessive sentence.

Kaepernick also took to his Twitter account to post an update on how Mill is doing and offer a few details on their conversation:

At press time, there have been no new developments about Meek Mill’s case or when/if he will be released from jail.

 

