Can Music Awards Be Influenced Like Russia Did Our Election?

There was no algorithm or data that would predict the Texas church shooter, yet let a crime go down in Compton, St. Louis or the Bronx and the ‘predictive policing’ is in place. Meek Mill’s prison sentencing stems from a ‘selfie’ at the St. Louis airport.

Fake news, now Dr. Dre is claiming someone created a fake IG account even though the account has been verified. Guess who just dropped the worlds first cryptocurrency album? Can the upcoming American Music Awards be influenced like Russia Did To Our US Election?

Guess who’s bizzzack: Flavor of Love reality TV star Hoopz has a new mobile app! She’s this week’s guest as well as entertainment reporter on all things tech!

