Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, And More Score NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Jay-Z also leads the pack.

Awards season is in full swing this fall and now the NAACP Image Awards has just released their nominations for 2017.

Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z lead the pack with five nominations each, mostly for their successful albums Strength of a Woman and Jigga’s 4:44. Following their trail is Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, who each have four nominations.

Entertainer of the Year will go to either Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Ava DuVernay, or Chadwick Boseman. Get Out, Girls Trip and Detroit are some of the nominees for best motion picture, while OWN’s Queen Sugar leads TV with seven nominations.

Anthony Anderson will host the 49th awards show once again, which will be broadcasted live on TV One on January 15, 2018 at 9/8c.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

 

