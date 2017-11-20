This Hilarious Kid Puts His Sister On Blast When He Finds Out She’s Dating

Global Grind

One kid took the title of “overprotective brother” to a new level when he lectured his sister for boy play instead of focusing on her studies. It all took place in the dreaded back seat of a car where there’s no escape route. Smh.

Check out the scene for yourself below.

When your brother doesn’t approve for you to have a boyfriend @mcneillkids2 A post shared by Jayonce'💋 (@_bigjass) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

One thing’s clear — don’t bring your new boo around him for Thanksgiving unless you’ve got your life together.

