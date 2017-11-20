Entertainment News
This Hilarious Kid Puts His Sister On Blast When He Finds Out She’s Dating

He'll make you think about your own priorities.

One kid took the title of “overprotective brother” to a new level when he lectured his sister for boy play instead of focusing on her studies. It all took place in the dreaded back seat of a car where there’s no escape route. Smh.

Check out the scene for yourself below.

When your brother doesn’t approve for you to have a boyfriend @mcneillkids2

A post shared by Jayonce'💋 (@_bigjass) on

 

One thing’s clear — don’t bring your new boo around him for Thanksgiving unless you’ve got your life together.

