Sad… An American Former Football Player Languishes In Chinese Jail While Trump & Ball Feud

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sad… An American Former Football Player Languishes In Chinese Jail While Trump & Ball Feud

Wendell Brown lacks the prominence that helped get LiAngelo Ball out of China.

97.9 The Beat Staff
9 reads
Leave a comment

A Detroit mother wishes she had the national spotlight of UCLA, star power of the Ball family and the backing of President Donald Trump to get her son out of a Chinese prison, Yahoo Sports reported.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

“If Trump helps us, if he helps Wendell, I won’t stop thanking him. He helped get three basketball players who were guilty get out. I pray he’ll help get my innocent son out. And if he does, I’ll thank him and thank him and thank him,” said Antoinette Brown, as she watched a news report about the president seeking a thank you from LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates, Yahoo said.

READ MORE: ‘I Should Have Left Them In Jail,’ Trump Fires Back At LaVar Ball

Her son, Wendell Brown, had a stellar high school and college football career at Detroit’s King High School and at Indian’s Ball State, where he graduated in 2009. After playing professional football in Canada, Austria and the U.S. arena league, he coached at his old high school. Brown, 30, went to Chongqing, China, in 2015 to play and later coach football. His mother said on Sept. 24, 2016, he was falsely accused of hitting a man in a bar during a birthday party for a friend. He’s been in a Chinese jail for 14 months without the due process and other rights given to suspects in the United States.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

READ MORE: With Chinese Racism Against Black People, Can LiAngelo Ball And UCLA Players Get A Fair Trial?

Brown, a hairstylist who co-owns a beauty shop in Detroit with her husband, said she learned about her son’s situation when one of his friends in China called. A lawyer in China told her that the authorities are demanding $100,000 in U.S. currency as restitution to resolve the case. The family, unable to put together that amount of money, launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised $14,573 over eight months. She feels totally helpless, as she watches the war of words between Trump and the Ball family patriarch LaVar Ball.

SOURCE:  Yahoo Sports

SEE ALSO:

Racist Chinese Museum Exhibit Compared Black People To Wild Animals In Africa

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

china , donald trump , lavar ball , prison , TM , Wendell Brown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube On Why Dr. Dre First Turned…
 2 hours ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 3 hours ago
11.20.17
Bad Timing: Indian Prime Minister Goes Viral After…
 5 hours ago
11.20.17
This 8-Year-Old Boxer Is On Her Way To…
 5 hours ago
11.20.17
Twitter Drags Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute At…
 15 hours ago
11.19.17
Chance The Rapper Sings To Win Back Our…
 1 day ago
11.19.17
T.K. Kirkland Explains Why He Doesn’t Trust Women…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
92Q Fall Fest 2017
Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s”…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
This Father Singing To His Son Will Give…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Dave Chappelle Takes On Eleven In The Trailer…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert
Boosie Badazz Drops “God Wants Me To Ball”…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Oprah Shines In The New Poster From Disney’s…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Greek Life: 12 Celebrities Who Pledged Sororities &…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
photos