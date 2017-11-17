Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s” [AUDIO]

farlinave
15 reads
Leave a comment

New music from Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy “Fed Baby’s.” Nice mixtape to jam to this weekend.

-Farlin Ave

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

=

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s” [AUDIO]

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]

moneybagg yo , nba youngboy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
92Q Fall Fest 2017
Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s”…
 3 hours ago
11.17.17
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert
Boosie Badazz Drops “God Wants Me To Ball”…
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 7 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 7 hours ago
11.17.17
This Heartwarming Marriage Proposal May Make You Emotional
 8 hours ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 8 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 23 hours ago
11.16.17
Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s…
 24 hours ago
11.16.17
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Watch What Happens When This Thief Tries To…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Dubois Family Is Grimier Than…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 2 days ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
photos