TBT: That Time Vin Diesel Did A ‘How To’ Video On Break Dancing

Find out how the action star looked like in the 80s.

Global Grind
Many know Vin Diesel as an OG from The Fast and the Furious franchise, but who knew the action star had a past life in break dancing? The star talked about how he used to throw down at the clubs on Live with Kelly and Michael. Below you can check out a young Vin (with hair) teach a step-by-step routine for some 80s blast from the past.

Continue reading TBT: That Time Vin Diesel Did A 'How To' Video On Break Dancing

photos