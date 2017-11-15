Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months Of Music For Only $0.99

Gather your pennies.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

Black woman leaning on brick wall listening to cell phone with headphones

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty


Amazon Music Unlimited is trying to get ahead of the competition with a new dirt-cheap deal.

The site is offering three months of ad-free, unlimited skip tunes music service for $0.99. According to the Terms and Conditions on the site, the offer will be from November 13, 2017 to December 23, 2017 and it’s for new Amazon Music Unlimited users only.

Considering many folks are still hooked on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal, this is not a bad deal at all. Without the promotion, Amazon Music Unlimited is still cheaper than its competitors with a regular $7.99/month subscription, whereas the other music sites are mostly $9.99/month.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get millions of new releases and throwbacks from various artists for little less than a dollar.

If you’re sold on Amazon’s new deal, you can sign up here.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months Of Music For Only $0.99

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 9 hours ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 13 hours ago
11.15.17
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 14 hours ago
11.15.17
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 15 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 20 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
photos