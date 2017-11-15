OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months Of Music For Only $0.99

2 reads Leave a comment
Amazon Music Unlimited is trying to get ahead of the competition with a new dirt-cheap deal.
The site is offering three months of ad-free, unlimited skip tunes music service for $0.99. According to the Terms and Conditions on the site, the offer will be from November 13, 2017 to December 23, 2017 and it’s for new Amazon Music Unlimited users only.
Considering many folks are still hooked on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal, this is not a bad deal at all. Without the promotion, Amazon Music Unlimited is still cheaper than its competitors with a regular $7.99/month subscription, whereas the other music sites are mostly $9.99/month.
New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get millions of new releases and throwbacks from various artists for little less than a dollar.
If you’re sold on Amazon’s new deal, you can sign up here.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours