Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question

Global Grind
8 reads
Leave a comment

Justice League hits theaters this weekend and as always we got you covered. We sat down with Superman actor Henry Cavill who told about how the essence of Superman in this film as well as answered Kodak Black’s question, “You don’t even believe in Jesus, why you gotta Jesus piece.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 9 hours ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 13 hours ago
11.15.17
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 14 hours ago
11.15.17
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 15 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 20 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
photos