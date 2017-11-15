Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break The Internet?

Nicki Minaj is breaking the Internet with her risque Paper Magazine shoot, but not in a good way. The raunchy cover has fans questioning if it was necessary, at this point in her career, to appear in this clad capacity and what message it sends to young girls.

Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine 🧐👅 photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

@papermagazine A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 14, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Paper’s annual attempts to “break the Internet” have seemingly backfired a la Kim Kardashian’s nude cover. What say you readers? Are you underwhelmed by Nicki’s scantly clad cover?

