Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or Musical” And It’s Confusing

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Build Series Presents Jordan Peele, Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya Discussing 'Get Out'

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty


‘Get Out,’ the 2017 Jordan Peele film about an interracial couple who visits the woman’s family in a cooky, small town, has been nominated for its first Golden Globes award. While we are all excited about the nomination, many can’t help but be confused by the category placement.

The movie itself was promoted as a satirical horror film and while it may not be ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ scary, the racial undertones and mind-twisting suspense was thrilling at the very least. However, according to the Golden Globes Awards, ‘Get Out’ would be better suited for the “Best Comedy Or Musical” category.

Lil Rel Howery, the film’s co-star, had a little to say about the nomination.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Hit the flip for more commentary.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or Musical” And It’s Confusing

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 3 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 3 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 4 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 4 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 5 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 22 hours ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
14:14:14: November 14th Marks 14 Years Of Jay…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
Londoners Are Pissed At Uber Eats…And 36,000 Krispy…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
photos