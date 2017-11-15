‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or Musical” And It’s Confusing

0 reads Leave a comment
‘Get Out,’ the 2017 Jordan Peele film about an interracial couple who visits the woman’s family in a cooky, small town, has been nominated for its first Golden Globes award. While we are all excited about the nomination, many can’t help but be confused by the category placement.
The movie itself was promoted as a satirical horror film and while it may not be ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ scary, the racial undertones and mind-twisting suspense was thrilling at the very least. However, according to the Golden Globes Awards, ‘Get Out’ would be better suited for the “Best Comedy Or Musical” category.
Lil Rel Howery, the film’s co-star, had a little to say about the nomination.
Hit the flip for more commentary.
