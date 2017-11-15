‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or Musical” And It’s Confusing

Global Grind

‘Get Out,’ the 2017film about an interracial couple who visits the woman’s family in a cooky, small town, has been nominated for its first Golden Globes award. While we are all excited about the nomination, many can’t help but be confused by the category placement.

The movie itself was promoted as a satirical horror film and while it may not be ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ scary, the racial undertones and mind-twisting suspense was thrilling at the very least. However, according to the Golden Globes Awards, ‘Get Out’ would be better suited for the “Best Comedy Or Musical” category.

Lil Rel Howery, the film’s co-star, had a little to say about the nomination.

But if I can be honest this is weird to me… Their is nothing funny about racism… Was it that unrealistic lol https://t.co/5xSXBmatfP — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) November 14, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

