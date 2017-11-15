Man Shot By Mesquite Police Survives, Mistaken Identity [VIDEO]

45 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS 11 News, a black man was shot by Mesquite police officers who thought he was breaking into cars. Turns out, the guy was in his own truck. Luckily, Lyndo Jones, survived what could have turned deadly. He’s being represented by Attorney Lee Merritt so hopefully we can get some real answers about why some police are so trigger happy towards African Americans.
-Farlin Ave
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68Source:Instagram 1 of 22
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty Images 3 of 22
4. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Victor White III, 22Source:Instagram 5 of 22
6. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Instagram 6 of 22
7. Eric Garner, 43Source:Instagram 7 of 22
8. Omar Abrego, 378 of 22
9. Michael Brown Jr, 18Source:Instagram 9 of 22
10. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Instagram 10 of 22
11. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Michael Sabbie, 35Source:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Delrawn Small, 3714 of 22
15. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Philando Castile, 32Source:Instagram 16 of 22
17. Gregory Frazier, 5617 of 22
18. Tyre King, 13Source:Instagram 18 of 22
19. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Reginald Thomas, 36Source:Instagram 21 of 22
22. Carnell Snell Jr., 18Source:Instagram 22 of 22
