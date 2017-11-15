Man Shot By Mesquite Police Survives, Mistaken Identity [VIDEO]

According to CBS 11 News, a black man was shot by Mesquite police officers who thought he was breaking into cars. Turns out, the guy was in his own truck. Luckily, Lyndo Jones, survived what could have turned deadly. He’s being represented by Attorney Lee Merritt so hopefully we can get some real answers about why some police are so trigger happy towards African Americans.

