Racist Display At Model Train Event Sparks Outrage

Racist Display At Model Train Event Sparks Outrage

Trainfest officials vow to make changes after the uproar.

97.9 The Beat Staff
8 reads
Anger over a miniature display of a White cop pointing a gun at Black people prompted organizers of an annual model train exhibition in Wisconsin to change its policy, the Milwaukee Jounal-Sentinel

“It’s insensitive, disrespectful, and racist,” a woman who attended the two-day Trainfest on Sunday told CBS News local affiliate WDJT-TV.

The controversial display, created by the southeast Wisconsin Lionel Train Club, included a tiny state patrol car, two White state troopers (one of them kneeling and pointing a gun), and three Black men sitting down (one of them appears to be drinking alcohol). The club’s president said the layout was not intended to be offensive. However, Trainfest officials said in a statement that they were “deeply appalled” and would inspect displays in the future.

Trainfest, which describes itself as America’s largest operating model railroad show, attracted about 17,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors. It included more than 70 display layouts.

SOURCE:  Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, WDJT-TV

photos