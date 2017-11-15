News & Gossip
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s New Baby With Wife Eniko

Gurl...that's growth!

Well this is an interesting turn of events….

Apparently, Torrei Hart wants to help co-parent Kevin Hart and Eniko’s baby!

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 39-year-old admitted that she is ready to embrace her children’s new sibling as her own.

“I have baby fever, but I don’t want any more kids,” Hart said.

“[But] I wanna be able to love on this baby just like they’re loving on the baby. With coparenting, you have to get it right so it’s not a weird thing. I just want peace.”


This is a complete 180 from her past comments about her ex-husband’s relationship. Perhaps this new lease on life has something to do with her own new relationship.

“I’m having a good time. I’m having fun. I’m living my life,” she told Us.

“There is a guy who is special to me. But I’m not going public with anything. I feel like there’s no need to unless I’m married. What’s the point?”

She also has a new book coming out, Coparenting: From Hell to Happy.

“I was living in hell, but I’m happy now!” she explained.

The self-help book will mostly include Hart’s helpful tips for coparenting, but be clear: There’s definitely “some juicy juice in there, too.”

As we previously reported, Hart has been very vocal about how the Ride Along’s star treated her, accusing Eniko of being the “other woman” when she was married to the popular comedian. She also had a lot to say about the recent sex scandal Kevin was involved in.

Well girl, if you like, we love it!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of this change of heart?

photos