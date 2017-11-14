Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The Magic Of Growing Pistachios

Twitter always has the answers

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 2

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty


Beside producing some pretty great music, Mac Miller is also known for having an outlandish Twitter personality. He’s always been a funny guy in real everyday life, but on Twitter, his hilariousness reaches another level entirely.

Sometimes, though, we all need to head to Twitter to ask the serious questions, the ones that keep us up at night–and for Mr. Miller, that’s about pistachios, and how they even exist in the first place.

https://twitter.com/MacMiller/status/930337109042270209

Lucky for Mac, since he’s a celebrity with millions of followers, he got all the answers he needed to find out exactly how pistachios “happen.” Some of the answers were more helpful than others, but all in all, it’s entertaining to see just how many people are really flabbergasted at the growing of this intriguing nut. Check out some of the most entertaining and educational tweets fans offered for Mac Miller below, and if you didn’t already know how pistachios grow, be prepared to be amazed.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The Magic Of Growing Pistachios

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 13 hours ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 14 hours ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 15 hours ago
11.14.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 15 hours ago
11.14.17
2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With…
 15 hours ago
11.14.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 15 hours ago
11.14.17
14:14:14: November 14th Marks 14 Years Of Jay…
 15 hours ago
11.14.17
Londoners Are Pissed At Uber Eats…And 36,000 Krispy…
 17 hours ago
11.14.17
LOL: Twitter Imagines If Chance The Rapper Had…
 19 hours ago
11.14.17
This Throwback Scene From ‘Coach Carter’ Might Get…
 20 hours ago
11.14.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 20 hours ago
11.14.17
August Alsina Is Pissed With Def Jam
 1 day ago
11.13.17
Another One: Meet The White Man Who Identifies…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
Scooter Braun Reveals His “Blueprint” And Explains The…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
If You Only Watch 5 Vince Staples Interviews,…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
Skillz: These Tap Dancers And Drummer Go In…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
photos