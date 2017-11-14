The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The Magic Of Growing Pistachios

Global Grind

Beside producing some pretty great music,is also known for having an outlandish Twitter personality. He’s always been a funny guy in real everyday life, but on Twitter, his hilariousness reaches another level entirely.

Sometimes, though, we all need to head to Twitter to ask the serious questions, the ones that keep us up at night–and for Mr. Miller, that’s about pistachios, and how they even exist in the first place.

https://twitter.com/MacMiller/status/930337109042270209

Lucky for Mac, since he’s a celebrity with millions of followers, he got all the answers he needed to find out exactly how pistachios “happen.” Some of the answers were more helpful than others, but all in all, it’s entertaining to see just how many people are really flabbergasted at the growing of this intriguing nut. Check out some of the most entertaining and educational tweets fans offered for Mac Miller below, and if you didn’t already know how pistachios grow, be prepared to be amazed.

"I'm gonna go to bed early today watch me" Me at 3am: https://t.co/ie9gU6UENs — Drakes bibis salvaar (@LordArjan97) November 14, 2017

The pistachio (/pɪˈstɑːʃiˌoʊ, -ˈstæ-/,[1] Pistacia vera), a member of the cashew family, is a small tree originating from Central Asia and the Middle East.[2] The tree produces seeds that are widely consumed as food. — Jon Kilmer (@JonKilmer) November 14, 2017

When a mommy and daddy pistachio love each other very much…. — Isaac (@SafeInfection) November 14, 2017

Hits blunt — cara de pendejo (@uncreated__) November 14, 2017

bro u ever seen how a peanut grows lol shits crazy — NUDAH (@nudah) November 14, 2017

