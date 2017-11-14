Thieves In Dallas Carjack A Vehicle With 4-Year-Old In Backseat [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11, a group of thieves in Dallas plotted and carjacked a vehicle at a local gas station, that had a 4-year-old in the backseat. The child was dropped off a few blocks away and was not harmed. Workers at the gas station say that they know who the thieves were because one of them was caught stealing before. Police are still trying to find both the car and the suspects.

Source: CBS 11 News

