Hall Of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon Defends NFL Owner’s ‘Inmates’ Comment

Photo by

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair ignited controversy with his racially insensitive analogy.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Former NFL quarterback Warren Moon gave Houston Texans owner Bob McNair a pass for his racially tinged “inmates” comment about the national anthem protest, TMZ Sports reported.

“I think it was just a bad choice of words, and a bad analogy. If he could take those words back and maybe use some type of another analogy, I think he would,” the Hall of Famer said.

McNair came under fire after he said team owners “can’t have the inmates running the prison,” a reference to the mostly Black players who kneel during the national anthem to bring awareness, to police brutality against Black people. The owner’s remark ignited widespread anger and rebellion from his own players.

In defending McNair, Moon also said Colin Kaepernick, the unsigned quarterback who initiated the anthem protest, made his situation worse by filing a lawsuit against the NFL and owners for conspiring to keep him off the field this season. The Texans had considered signing the free agent after their rookie quarterback got injured.

SOURCE:  TMZ Sports

photos