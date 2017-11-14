Hall Of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon Defends NFL Owner’s ‘Inmates’ Comment

Former NFL quarterbackgave Houston Texans owner Bob McNair a pass for his racially tinged “inmates” comment about the national anthem protest,reported.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

“I think it was just a bad choice of words, and a bad analogy. If he could take those words back and maybe use some type of another analogy, I think he would,” the Hall of Famer said.

READ MORE: Everything We Know About Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair’s History Of Racism And Discrimination



McNair came under fire after he said team owners “can’t have the inmates running the prison,” a reference to the mostly Black players who kneel during the national anthem to bring awareness, to police brutality against Black people. The owner’s remark ignited widespread anger and rebellion from his own players.

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Files ‘Collusion’ Complaint Against NFL Owners

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In defending McNair, Moon also said Colin Kaepernick, the unsigned quarterback who initiated the anthem protest, made his situation worse by filing a lawsuit against the NFL and owners for conspiring to keep him off the field this season. The Texans had considered signing the free agent after their rookie quarterback got injured.

SOURCE: TMZ Sports

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Case

Trump Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Son Of A B**** During Alabama Speech