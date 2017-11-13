August Alsina Is Pissed With Def Jam

Global Grind

August Alsina has been through alot this year, and the delay of his album was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

On Monday, the outspoken singer took to Twitter to open up about his frustrations with Def Jam for holding back his third studio album.

I would love to put my album out but DEF JAM is holding it/me hostage because the system is not up & running until next year so they basically dont exist. The label is just TRASH .. I will release free music soon but that has been the hold up. Tell Them to FREE ME 🗣& the Album🗣 https://t.co/xIitEDUaDp — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) November 13, 2017

Back in May, August revealed that he’s been privately battling liver disease. Hit the flp to see when the singer opened up to us about suicide, family drama and more.

