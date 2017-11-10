97.9 The Beat TV News
UPDATE: 15 Year Old Arrested In Connection With Oak Cliff Dollar General Murder [VIDEO]

farlinave
Update:

The shooter who took the life of 27 year old Gabrielle Simmons has been arrested. Details reportedly mention that the shooter is a Black, 15 year old male. The family is glad the shooter is off of the streets, but still are concerned on how the family are going to be able to support the 6 kids Gabrielle leaves behind, with her husband. A GoFundMe page has been setup for those who would like to support the family in their time of need.

Original Story:

According to CBS 11 News, a Dollar General store clerk was killed last night (Monday, 11/6/17) while working her shift during a robbery. 27 year old Gabrielle Simmons was fatally shot after the suspect demanded money from the register. As she cooperated and handed it over to him, he shot her in the chest and took off. She later died at the hospital and is survived by her children and loved ones.

The suspect’s identity and whereabouts are currently unknown at this time. He escaped on foot so he may live within that community. Below is a surveillance video of the robbery.

photos