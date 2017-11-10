Watch Left Eye Play ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ One Year Before She Died

1 reads Leave a comment
With Tyrese cheering her on in the background, the late Lisa ‘Left Eye‘ Lopes plays ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and talks outreach for Black men, life with the daughter she’d just adopted, going solo, how she got her stage name, and more. Watch the oldie but goodie above, plus more interesting facts about the beauty below.
10 Interesting Facts About Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Interesting Facts About Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes
1. Most of TLC's "CrazySexyCool" Album Was Recorded Without Left Eye Because She Was In RehabSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Left Eye Adopted A Little Girl Named Snow A Few Years Before Her Death.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. One Time Left Eye Didn't Show Up For A Press Conference, Which Prompted Her To Appear On Local Radio/TV Stations As A Missing Person.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Left Eye Once Held Clive Davis Hostage & Stole Back All Their TLC Memorabilia For Arista Records After Filing BankruptcySource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Left Eye Appeared On N 'Sync's "No Strings Attached" AlbumSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Left Eye's Lyrics To "Waterfalls" Are Inscribed In Her CasketSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Before Fame, Left Eye Was In A Family Band That Sang Gospel Music Called "The Lopes Kids"Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Lisa Got Her Nickname "Left Eye" From An Ex Who Always Said He Was Attracted To Her Left EyeSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Left Eye Made A Posthumous Duet With Tupac For Her "Supernova" Album. She Recorded The Songs With Tupac Prior To His Death.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. In 2002, Left Eye Signed To Suge Knight's Tha Row Records Label...Three Months Before Her Death.Source:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours