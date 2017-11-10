Music
Watch Left Eye Play ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ One Year Before She Died

May she rest in peace.

With Tyrese cheering her on in the background, the late Lisa ‘Left Eye‘ Lopes plays ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and talks outreach for Black men, life with the daughter she’d just adopted, going solo, how she got her stage name, and more. Watch the oldie but goodie above, plus more interesting facts about the beauty below.

photos