BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Case! [VIDEO]

For the past few weeks, Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has been going through a child rape trial. It was alleged that he raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter back in 2015.

During the final verdict hearing today (Nov. 9), Jelani Maraj, has been found guilty of first-degree sex-assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He will face 25 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 14.

There were previous rumors that Nicki Minaj would testify for her brother, and that she was being extorted for $25 million by his ex-wife, Jacqueline Robinson.

