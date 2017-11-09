NEWS ROUNDUP: Chance The Rapper Says No To $95M Chicago Police Academy; Trump’s Beijing Trip; Spacey Loses Film

Team Cassius

Chicago aldermen voted 48-1 on Wednesday to pay $10 million for 30 acres of vacant land to house a new police academy expected to cost the city $95 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. However, Chance the Rapper, who visited City Hall earlier in the day, challenged the vote.

“Financially, this proposed plan doesn’t make sense. We don’t have $95 million,” Chance told aldermen of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan during the public comment segment at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“All the aldermen on the West Side voted for this, because they understand — they have felt forgotten from the type of public investments that can spur economic growth,” Emanuel stated following the vote. “It will have its own value of safety for the entire city. It will have its own value of safety … to the West Side. And it will be an investment in the kind of economic activity we want to see.”

“We don’t have $95 million." Chicago native @chancetherapper showed up to a city council meeting to put Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal for a $95M police academy on blast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ReV8r84dzc — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 8, 2017

Some context for @chancetherapper showing up at city hall to speak against the building of 95 mill police training center (thread) — Shannon Heffernan (@shannon_h) November 8, 2017

Donald Trump received rare and royal treatment upon his arrival to Beijing on Wednesday, reportedly becoming the first U.S. president to receive a state dinner in the Forbidden City, the New York Daily News explained.

“The unusual amount of pomp and circumstance is believed to be part of China’s efforts to flatter Trump” and a way to “gloss over American criticisms on trade and the continued development of the nuclear program in its neighbor North Korea,” the Daily News reported.

President Xi, thank you for such an incredible welcome ceremony. It was a truly memorable and impressive display! 📸https://t.co/J9x51h1LBe pic.twitter.com/g4Z7mO5cV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2017

President Trump's trip to Asia so far, in pictures https://t.co/uqILMFb4uc pic.twitter.com/U8sKqueJkL — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2017

In the wake of recent sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in the already completed Ridley Scott film “All the Money in the World.” The decision came just weeks before the film’s scheduled December 22 release. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also starred in the movie, are “fully on board with the move,” according to TMZ. Spacey reportedly worked on the film for eight to 10 days and was billed as one of its lead actors.

Kevin Spacey Cut from Completed Ridley Scott Film, Christopher Plummer to Replace Him https://t.co/XBZOSR0U3h — TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2017

