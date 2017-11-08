Here’s Why Drake Turned Down A Collab With Harvey Weinstein Before Sexual Assault Scandal

0 reads Leave a comment
Drake and his team might have already peeped game about Harvey Weinstein before the media mogul was accused of sexual harassment and assault.
In a cover story on Drake, The Hollywood Reporter talked with his manager, Future (not to be confused with the rapper), and he said they were approached by Weinstein in the past. Apparently, Weinstein wanted Drake to produce and star in a film called The Heist, but he wasn’t about it. When speaking on Weinstein, Future said, “I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him.”
Twitter was quite impressed with Drake’s business decisions. Swipe below to check out what folks had to say.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours