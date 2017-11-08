Entertainment News
Here’s Why Drake Turned Down A Collab With Harvey Weinstein Before Sexual Assault Scandal

The Toronto rapper and his team did a background check.

Global Grind
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Drake and his team might have already peeped game about Harvey Weinstein before the media mogul was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

In a cover story on Drake, The Hollywood Reporter talked with his manager, Future (not to be confused with the rapper), and he said they were approached by Weinstein in the past. Apparently, Weinstein wanted Drake to produce and star in a film called The Heist, but he wasn’t about it. When speaking on Weinstein, Future said, “I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him.”

Twitter was quite impressed with Drake’s business decisions. Swipe below to check out what folks had to say.

