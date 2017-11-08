Remy Ma Drops New Single Featuring Lil Kim “Wake Me Up” [LISTEN HERE]

Remy Ma is back at it with the heat, but now she’s enlisted the Queen Bee herself, Lil Kim to join in the madness. Remy just released her latest single “Wake Me Up,” featuring Lil Kim and the internet is going crazy! Check out the track below…

