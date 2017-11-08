News & Gossip
Remy Ma Drops New Single Featuring Lil Kim “Wake Me Up” [LISTEN HERE]

TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Remy Ma is back at it with the heat, but now she’s enlisted the Queen Bee herself, Lil Kim to join in the madness. Remy just released her latest single “Wake Me Up,” featuring Lil Kim and the internet is going crazy! Check out the track below…

