Remy Ma Drops New Single Featuring Lil Kim “Wake Me Up” [LISTEN HERE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Remy Ma is back at it with the heat, but now she’s enlisted the Queen Bee herself, Lil Kim to join in the madness. Remy just released her latest single “Wake Me Up,” featuring Lil Kim and the internet is going crazy! Check out the track below…
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Also Check Out: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Take #BirthdayBashATL2017 All The Way Up [Exclusive Video]
_____
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours