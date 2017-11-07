Meek Mill’s Celeb Friends React To Him Being Sentenced To Prison Time

Global Grind

BREAKING: Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2 – 4 years in state prison for probation violations. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5oeZky07Up — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 6, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meek Mill will be spending the next two to four years behind bars for violating his probation.

In March 2017, Meek Mill was arrested and charged with assaulting an airport employee who asked for a photo. In August 2017, Meek Mill was charged with reckless endangerment after witnesses say he was driving his motorcycle recklessly through the streets of New York City. Both cases were dismissed, but his actions were still considered probation violations.

Meek Mill’s celebrity friends offered words of support. Hit the flip to check out what a few had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: