New Documentary Details The Making Of Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’

This influential album was just as intricate to create as you'd think

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Kanye West‘s massively influential album Yeezus was released over 4 years ago, and the influence that it had on the music industry as a whole was insane. The project broke all sorts of barriers and remains to be understood this many years later, but it undoubtedly helped expand the boundaries of what we know to be music today. If you know Kanye, you probably already know that the work that goes into his albums is insane–he’s a perfectionist to say the least. This fan-made documentary, Kanye West: The Making Of Yeezus, shows an in-depth look at what went into the making of the project from start to finish.

This newly released documentary goes through the intricacies of the every element of the album from curation, to production, to lyrics, and the decision to not use any album artwork for the release. Everything about Yeezus was done in a way that is unlike what people have ever seen before–especially in hip hop music–so taking a look at exactly how it all came together is intriguing to say the least.

Peep this documentary to hear people like Rick Rubin talk about how this iconic album was created from start to finish.

