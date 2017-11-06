New Documentary Details The Making Of Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’

0 reads Leave a comment
Kanye West‘s massively influential album Yeezus was released over 4 years ago, and the influence that it had on the music industry as a whole was insane. The project broke all sorts of barriers and remains to be understood this many years later, but it undoubtedly helped expand the boundaries of what we know to be music today. If you know Kanye, you probably already know that the work that goes into his albums is insane–he’s a perfectionist to say the least. This fan-made documentary, Kanye West: The Making Of Yeezus, shows an in-depth look at what went into the making of the project from start to finish.
This newly released documentary goes through the intricacies of the every element of the album from curation, to production, to lyrics, and the decision to not use any album artwork for the release. Everything about Yeezus was done in a way that is unlike what people have ever seen before–especially in hip hop music–so taking a look at exactly how it all came together is intriguing to say the least.
Peep this documentary to hear people like Rick Rubin talk about how this iconic album was created from start to finish.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours