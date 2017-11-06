OMG: Couple Reacts To Doctor Delivering Their Baby Dressed As The Joker

Global Grind

Going into labor can be a sensitive time for all parties involved. So you can imagine this couple’s reaction when they prepared for their child’s birth, only to find the doctor dressed as Batman’s nemesis.

That’s right, Britanny and Justin Selph arrived at the hospital, and Dr. Paul Locus was dressed as the Joker. When he asked the couple if they wanted him to change, they said no. Thus, the Joker did one good deed in the city of Gotham — deliver a healthy baby girl named Oaklyn Saige Selph on Halloween. Check out photos from the scene and reactions below.

This doctor delivered a baby dressed as the joker and honestly, it's a lothttps://t.co/gVu7zZ9I7u pic.twitter.com/yhHmszhT8x — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 4, 2017

Dr. Paul Locus, Obs & Gynae surgeon, delivers couple’s baby on Hallowe’en dressed as Heath Ledger’s The Joker.😳

Nicehttps://t.co/C5H5igzWNz pic.twitter.com/vv4uLZnw5y — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) November 3, 2017

Doctor dressed up as 'The Joker' delivers newborn on Halloween. "We couldn't help but laugh when he walked in." https://t.co/sxSL9wtJUv pic.twitter.com/qKJj7FQuP5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2017

We're sure he was the actual doctor? — Ironic Duke (@IronDuke_1815) November 6, 2017

I love this! My son was circumcised by a "vampire" on Halloween 10 yrs ago — Leslie (@guapaleslie) November 3, 2017

That poor baby, it will probably have night mares . — Patricia Vercoe (@bisibodi) November 4, 2017

Imagine the first thing you saw coming into the world was the Joker's face. Pretty representative of 2017, I reckon. — Tom Ellis (@Tellisthenews) November 6, 2017

