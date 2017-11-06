Entertainment News
Ric Flair Explains Origin Story In New ESPN Documentary

The iconic wrestler reflects on his humble beginnings in the upcoming 30 for 30, 'Nature Boy.'

Did you know that Ric Flair was inspired to create his iconic wrestling persona while attempting to rehab from an airplane crash?

Below, the Flair reflects on his humble beginnings in a teaser for the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary ‘Nature Boy.’

The doc premiers Tuesday (November 7) on ESPN.

 

photos