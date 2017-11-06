Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus on SNL

hollywoodzay
6 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

November 4, 2017 Miley Cyrus made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. She performed two songs from her album Younger Now. She sang her songs “Bad Mood” and “I Would Die For You” on the show. Her performance shocked the audience and got positive commentary.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Miley Cyrus also partook in skits on the show. She was joined by her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth in a skit as well. She acted as rapper Baby Snatch in “The Baby Steps” skit.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attended the Saturday Night Live after party.

Liam Hemsworth , miley cyrus , saturday night live

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Miley Cyrus on SNL

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus on SNL
 1 hour ago
11.05.17
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 21 hours ago
11.05.17
Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th…
 22 hours ago
11.05.17
Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s…
 23 hours ago
11.05.17
Cardi B Checks Promoter Who Failed To Pay…
 24 hours ago
11.04.17
Hilarious Sketch From ’50 Central’ Exposes Superhero Racism
 24 hours ago
11.04.17
Fans At World Series Parade Use Teamwork To…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out To Defend Her Aaliyah…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
This Is Why You Shouldn’t Hate On Twitter’s…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Watch What Happens When Kris Jenner Goes To…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
LOL: Watching Shaq Try The #OneChipChallenge Will Have…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
photos