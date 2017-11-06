Miley Cyrus on SNL

6 reads Leave a comment
November 4, 2017 Miley Cyrus made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. She performed two songs from her album Younger Now. She sang her songs “Bad Mood” and “I Would Die For You” on the show. Her performance shocked the audience and got positive commentary.
Miley Cyrus also partook in skits on the show. She was joined by her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth in a skit as well. She acted as rapper Baby Snatch in “The Baby Steps” skit.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attended the Saturday Night Live after party.
