Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout For The Ages

Global Grind

Heavyweight phenomthrilled social media Saturday (November 4) with another dominant performance.

After knocking out Bermane Stiverne in the first round, he remains undefeated.

All but one of his 39 wins has come by knockout.

Now, he can also add a timeless meme to his record.

Clickthrough for full video of the vicious knockout.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: