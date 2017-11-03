Music
Miguel Gets Political With New Music Video ‘Told You So’ And Album Announcement

The singer explores new territory.

Annenberg Foundation And KCRW's Sound In Focus Concert With Miguel, Gabriel Garzon Montano And DJ Stretch Armstrong

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


Miguel is making a big return to music with the announcement of his new album War & Leisure. Along with his song “Sky Walker” featuring Travis Scott, a new song will also appear on the album called “Told You So.” You can check out the music video for the track below where Miguel features some intense imagery considering today’s political climate. You can listen to all of War & Leisure when it comes out on December 1.


 

photos