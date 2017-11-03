Stuff The Bus 2017

You can make a difference in the life of a family or child by donating new toys, clothing, and food at any participating Kroger location listed below on the following days:

12/2 SAT. – 10A-2P – KROGER # 527

200 W. Camp Wisdom

Duncanville, Texas, 75116

(972) 298.9962

12/6 WED. – 2P-7P – KROGER # 213

752 Wynnewood Village

Dallas, Texas, 75224

(214) 941-8311

12/9 SAT. – 10A-2P – KROGER # 588

9140 Forest Lane

Dallas, Texas, 75243

(214) 221-0939

12/13 WED. – 2P-7P – KROGER # 545

1001 N. Beckley

Desoto, Texas 75115

(972) 224-2737

12/16 SAT. – 10A-2P – KROGER # 450

3600 Gus Thomasson Rd

Mesquite, Texas, 75150

(972) 270-3589

12/22 WED. – 2P-7P – KROGER # 538

2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd

Arlington, Texas, 76018

(817) 419-0614

