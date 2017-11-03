DFW
Stuff The Bus 2017

Stuff The Bus 2017

You can make a difference in the life of a family or child by donating new toys, clothing, and food at any participating Kroger location listed below on the following days:

12/2 SAT. – 10A-2P – KROGER # 527 
200 W. Camp Wisdom
Duncanville, Texas, 75116
(972) 298.9962

12/6 WED. – 2P-7P – KROGER # 213 
752 Wynnewood Village
Dallas, Texas, 75224
(214) 941-8311

12/9 SAT. – 10A-2P – KROGER # 588 
9140 Forest Lane
Dallas, Texas, 75243
(214) 221-0939

12/13 WED. – 2P-7P – KROGER # 545 
1001 N. Beckley
Desoto, Texas 75115
(972) 224-2737

12/16 SAT. – 10A-2P – KROGER # 450 
3600 Gus Thomasson Rd
Mesquite, Texas, 75150
(972) 270-3589

12/22 WED. – 2P-7P – KROGER # 538
2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, Texas, 76018
(817) 419-0614

Click Here To View Stuff The Bus 2017 Locations PDF

