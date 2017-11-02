‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

'Married To Medicine' Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

The shocking audio clip reveals that Dr. Darren is up to his old ways.

It’s a known fact in the reality TV world that most of the drama occurs off camera. That is exactly what’s happening to former Married To Medicine Lisa Nicole Cloud, who has found herself in the middle of an explosive cheating scandal involving her husband Dr. Darren Naugles.

As the fifth season of Bravo’s Married To Medicine is scheduled to premiere soon, one of the show’s former cast members is dealing with so much drama perhaps she should be added back to the cast. It’s being widely reported that entrepreneur Lisa Nicole Cloud has allegedly found her husband Dr. Darren Naugles cheating with another woman. If you’ve followed the show in previous seasons you know that Lisa has dealt with Darren’s infidelity on numerous other occasions throughout the course of their marriage.

A very clear audio clip was released to several blog outlets this week where Lisa can be heard screaming and cursing at the alleged other woman, telling her to stay away from her husband. She also is heard demanding that Darren tell the woman that he is a married family man with kids.

You can listen to the FULL audio clip BELOW:

 

At this point, Lisa must be staying in her marriage for the sake of her children because throughout the four seasons she was on Married To Medicine her marriage was the constant focus of infidelity rumors. Unless this was the last straw for her, it’s doubtful that she will leave Darren for good.

 

