News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

So nasty and so rude.

97.9 The Beat Staff
30 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams got into a heated argument while shooting scenes for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The ladies of RHOA never let a good time stand in the way of drama. NeNe and Porsha have been shading each other in interviews and on social media for months, but things got really nasty when they came face-to-face.

In a clip from episode 2 of the new season, NeNe confronted Porsha about their long-standing issues with one another. While she was ready to get to the root of the matter, Porsha wanted to focus on the more recent past.

NeNe made it clear she wasn’t having that, stating in a confessional, “Our problems started two years ago when I tried to give you some damn advice that you did not want to receive.”

Then Porsha accused NeNe of trying to get her kicked off of RHOA. NeNe denied the allegations, but literally clapped back, saying, “You fake as hell. You done sat on the show [Watch What Happens Live] and said you wanted me fired,”

Seeing as this clip is from episode 2 of season 10, it didn’t take long for the ladies to bring out the claws! The best part of this video? Kandi Burruss wathcing all the drama with Coke can rollers in her hair and the side eye from bystanders.


RELATED STORIES:

Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip After Fight

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Nene Leakes , Porsha Williams

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But…
 20 hours ago
11.01.17
Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers…
 21 hours ago
11.01.17
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That…
 21 hours ago
11.01.17
Listen And Vote: Is Lonzo Ball’s New Single…
 21 hours ago
11.01.17
Viral Star Big Shaq Gets His Shot Swatted…
 22 hours ago
11.01.17
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie…
 22 hours ago
11.01.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Watch Chance The Rapper’s ‘Slice’ Horror Film Trailer
 23 hours ago
11.01.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 23 hours ago
11.01.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign & YG perform “Ex” on…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
This Woman Dressed Up As ‘Commitment’ For Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Shaquille O’Neal And Big Shaq Are In A…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
10 Lyrics From ‘Stankonia’ That Still Resonate 17…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
photos