Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But Black Twitter (Hilariously) Disagrees

Global Grind
Annoyed Black Female portrait

A recent report in the Sunday Times has Black Twitter outraged after making the appalling claim that Black in fact does crack.

Dr. Thobeka Cele, a general practitioner based in Johannesburg who also provides aesthetic treatments, says that the most popular treatments requested by her Black clients include Botox, fillers, and cellulite treatments, as well as stretch-mark treatment. However, Cele says, “My clientele is not youth-driven, and neither am I. I don’t think our ageing process is as visible, but if it wasn’t (a factor), even Angela Bassett or Halle Berry would not have gotten work done.”

That’s all Black Twitter needed to hear before they slammed the article for hating on that good melanin:

Hit the flip for more reactions.

 

 

photos